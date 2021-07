jefferson City native Missouri Supreme Court Judge Paul Wilson is now the state’s new chief justice. Wilson began a two-year term yesterday (thur) as the top judge, succeeding Judge George Draper, who remains on the court. Missouri’s chief justice position rotates every two years. Wilson was appointed to the Supreme Court in December 2012 by former governor Jay Nixon.

Wilson’s father was McCormick ‘Mac’ Wilson, a longtime Jefferson City and Cole County judge.