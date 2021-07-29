JCMO man charged in Lazy Gators shooting

KMIZ — A Jefferson City man is charged with the shooting death of a man at Lazy Gators in Camden County over Memorial Day weekend. Officials allege Chad Brewer shot Vonza Watson in the abdomen after a fight May 29.

Brewer was arrested at the scene after deputies allegedly found drugs in his possession. During the investigation, detectives gathered surveillance footage that showed Brewer shooting a handgun and then leaving the scene, according to the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Brewer is charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance. He was jailed without bond.

Brewer is currently at the Missouri Department of Corrections’ Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center. He was released from prison on parole May. He was taken to Fulton on June 24 for violating parole, a Department of Corrections spokeswoman said.