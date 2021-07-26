Listen to KWOS Live
Kehoe on critical race

Mike Kehoe calls it a ‘front burner issue’ for state lawmakers. The Lt. Governor says the debate over critical race theory in the classroom could take center stage at the State Capitol …    

Kehoe says it’s a potential balancing act between the state dictating curriculum and allowing local school districts to decide what they teach their students. Proponents of critical race theory claim that U-S history should be studied based on ongoing discrimination and racism.

 

Kehoe was on the KWOS Morning Show.

 

