KWOS – Jefferson Bank / Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh
July 15, 2021
- This person grew up in Stewartsville, MO. (NW MO)
- This person has worked with children and adults with disabilities for over 30 years.
- This person provides CAMP activities for kids age 2 to young adult.
- This person’s advice is, “Treat people with disabilities the SAME way you would want to be treated.”
- This person has worked at Special Olympics Missouri for 23 years.
WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Susan Shaffer / Training for Life Campus (TLC) Program & Outreach Director / Special Olympics Missouri
Susan also oversees activities for SW Early Childhood Center and Special Learning Center through SOMO’s Young Athletes Program. AND supervises many of the programs for athletes at The Training for Life Campus. And she helps with SOMOs State Regional Games.
- Susan Stegeman, Exec Director of SOMO Stated, “Her energy is amazing and her enthusiasm and love for our athletes is contagious!”
Jodie Jackson, Marketing Manager, commented that Susan is an incredible champion of Special Olympics Missouri athletes. And HIS hero, too!
- The pic “Shaffer at the finish line” is from a track and field event at the Training For Life Campus on May 13.
- 50th ANNIVERSARY motto is, “Special Olympics MO is SO MUCH MORE.” The Training for Life Campus helps reinforce the goal of the all-encompassing organization that provides athletic training and opportunities, health and wellness programs, Athlete Leadership Programs, life skill and social skill building, and more to the 16,900 athletes that we serve.
- LAST BUT NOT LEAST, if you want to get involved as a volunteer, visit somo.org/volunteer / They need lots of help for the upcoming State Outdoor Games which is September 25 and October 2 here in JCMO. Opportunities to volunteer are available all over the State of MO.