KWOS – Jefferson Bank / Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh

July 15, 2021

This person grew up in Stewartsville, MO. (NW MO)

This person has worked with children and adults with disabilities for over 30 years.

This person provides CAMP activities for kids age 2 to young adult.

This person’s advice is, “Treat people with disabilities the SAME way you would want to be treated.”

This person has worked at Special Olympics Missouri for 23 years.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Susan Shaffer / Training for Life Campus (TLC) Program & Outreach Director / Special Olympics Missouri

Susan also oversees activities for SW Early Childhood Center and Special Learning Center through SOMO’s Young Athletes Program. AND supervises many of the programs for athletes at The Training for Life Campus. And she helps with SOMOs State Regional Games.

Susan Stegeman, Exec Director of SOMO Stated, “Her energy is amazing and her enthusiasm and love for our athletes is contagious!”

Jodie Jackson, Marketing Manager, commented that Susan is an incredible champion of Special Olympics Missouri athletes. And HIS hero, too!