KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank / Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh

July 23, 2021

These PERSONS are a COUPLE one from Bland and the other from Jefferson City, met at the BRIDEGE DRIVE-IN theater in Cedar City, and have been married for 51 years!

Both have been working with the Lions Recycled Eyeglasses Program since 2007.

One is a team leader for the Kidsight Screening Program; the other is equally involved.

July 2019 to June 2020 these persons collected 7,114 eyeglasses and 132 hearing aids.

Additionally, this COUPLE, along with other HOST LIONS CLUB volunteers set up 49 eye screenings with 4,733 children tested.

WHO IS THIS PERSON(S) YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Janice AND Billy Bonnot / Jefferson City Host Lions Club / Lions Recycled Eyeglasses Project and KidSight Vision Screen Program