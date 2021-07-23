KWOS / Jefferson Bank / Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh
July 23, 2021
- These PERSONS are a COUPLE one from Bland and the other from Jefferson City, met at the BRIDEGE DRIVE-IN theater in Cedar City, and have been married for 51 years!
- Both have been working with the Lions Recycled Eyeglasses Program since 2007.
- One is a team leader for the Kidsight Screening Program; the other is equally involved.
- July 2019 to June 2020 these persons collected 7,114 eyeglasses and 132 hearing aids.
- Additionally, this COUPLE, along with other HOST LIONS CLUB volunteers set up 49 eye screenings with 4,733 children tested.
WHO IS THIS PERSON(S) YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Janice AND Billy Bonnot / Jefferson City Host Lions Club / Lions Recycled Eyeglasses Project and KidSight Vision Screen Program
- Jayne quote, my daughter Madeline had the free screening when she was 4 … she was diagnosed with AMBLYOPIA … she had one lazy eye. After getting glasses, she noticed the leaves on the trees! Her vision is still around 20/400 without contacts and she is 23 years old.
- This couple admit that they LOVE to give back to their community. Janice told a story about the 1925 Lions International Convention when Helen Keller appeared before Lions delegates. She stated, “… If you care, if we can make the people of this great country care, the blind will indeed triumph over blindness. I appeal to you Lions, who have your sight, your hearing, you who are strong and brave and kind. Will you not constitute yourself Knights of the Blind in this crusade against darkness?”
- If you would like to donate eyeglasses, there are multiple drop locations: Host Lions Club 6 collections boxes. They are located at: Schultes Fresh Foods – 1904 Southwest Blvd, Capital Mall – 3600 Country Club Dr (Southside entrance), Burns Optical – 2421 West Edgewood #A, Washington Park and Virginia Street, Central Missouri Medical Park – 1705 Christy Dr and Gerbes Super Center – 2101 Schotthill Woods Dr. Become a LION or to volunteer – go to jchostlions.org