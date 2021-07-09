KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS Promotion / Jefferson Bank – Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh
July 9, 2021
- This person is a single parent, born and raised in JCMO.
- This person started a rescue for pit bull pups, right here in our community.
- This person is also an assistant to a very busy veterinarian in Jefferson City.
- Favorite part of this persons job is helping animals.
- This person formed a dog rescue organization called Yadi’s Pittie Pals to help foster and find forever homes for Pit Bull Breeds and other difficult to adopt dogs.
WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Chelsay Braun / Veterinarian Assistant, Jefferson City Animal Shelter AND Founder of Yadi’s Pittie Pals (Pit Bull Rescue)
- Jennifer Tergin, Vice-President of Friends of the Jefferson City Animal Shelter, quote “Chelsay is an incredible person. She is a dedicated rescuer, who devotes so much of her time to saving lives, and finding homes for some of the hardest to adopt dogs. She is also an invaluable team member at the Jefferson City Animal Shelter, and still has time to be an amazing mother.”
- Lori Blatter, JCMO Animal Shelter Manager, stated that Chelsay is an asset to the Shelter, and is a team player that steps up when needed.
- The rescue was named after Chelsay’s pup Yadi, named after Card’s Catcher Yadi Molina. Unfortunately, he crossed over the rainbow bridge this past November.
- Yadi’s Pittie Pals is a rescue licensed through the Department of Ag. The program relies on Foster homes for the dogs while waiting for forever homes.
- Yadi’s Pittie Pals Rescue information can be found on Facebook.