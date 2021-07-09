KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS Promotion / Jefferson Bank – Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh

July 9, 2021

This person is a single parent, born and raised in JCMO.

This person started a rescue for pit bull pups, right here in our community.

This person is also an assistant to a very busy veterinarian in Jefferson City.

Favorite part of this persons job is helping animals.

This person formed a dog rescue organization called Yadi’s Pittie Pals to help foster and find forever homes for Pit Bull Breeds and other difficult to adopt dogs.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Chelsay Braun / Veterinarian Assistant, Jefferson City Animal Shelter AND Founder of Yadi’s Pittie Pals (Pit Bull Rescue)