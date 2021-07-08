Lawsuit filed in JCMO wall collapse death

KMIZ 17 — The parents of a man killed in a retaining wall collapse last year at a Jefferson City construction site are suing contractors and the property owner.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Cole County, claims that negligence on behalf of property owner F&F Development, LLC, construction contractor Horizon Company, LLC, and foreman Kyle Rimel led to Jacob Schrimpf’s death. Schrimpf was working on a retaining wall for Schrimpf Landscaping when the wall collapsed and crushed him to death on Jan 28, 2020.

In their lawsuit, Schrimpf’s parents say the defendants failed to take proper precautions when building the retaining wall, stacking too many stone blocks on top of each other without putting in back fill. The way the wall was built caused a dangerous situation when Schrimpf got behind the wall to put in back fill, the lawsuit claims.