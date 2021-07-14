Listen to KWOS Live
Missouri gas tax increase will kick in by October

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson has signed into law today a boost in the state’s gas tax for the first time in about 25 years.

The plan, passed this year by the Missouri Legislature, will increase the user fee by two-and-a-half cents annually over a five-year period – and offer a rebate option to most drivers. The extra money would help to pay for the state’s ailing roads and bridges.

There is a referendum attempt in the works by libertarian-conservative leaning group Americans for Prosperity-Missouri to try and overturn the gas tax hike.

