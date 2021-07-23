Mo high court rules on Medicaid expansion

Missouri’s Supreme Court says the voter-approved plan to expand Medicaid should stand. The high court ruled yesterday (thur) that the 2020 ballot measure approving expansion of the government health care plan did not violate the state Constitution. A Cole County judge overturned the constitutional amendment last month, saying the legislature couldn’t expand Medicaid without funding for it. But the Supreme Court argues the measure didn’t keep lawmakers from providing the funds. Three women sued the state after Governor Parson refused to expand the program.