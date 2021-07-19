New charges in Branson duck boat accident

(MissouriNet) — The Stone County Prosecuting Attorney and the Missouri Attorney today announced charges against 3 Ride the Ducks Branson employees in a deadly accident three years ago.

The charges stem from the sinking of Stretch Duck #7 during a severe thunderstorm on Table Rock Lake on July 19, 2018, when 17 people died.

The probable cause statement alleges that Scott McKee, the Captain of Stretch Boat #7, failed to exercise his duties as a licensed Captain and that Charles Baltzell as Operations Supervisor and Curtis Lanham as General Manager failed to communicate weather conditions and stop operations during a severe thunderstorm warning.

All three are charged in 17 counts of First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter—the captain has other related charges as well.