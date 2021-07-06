Nightly delays for Missouri River bridge work

KMIZ — Drivers along the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City could see traffic delays starting Tuesday night.

Missouri’s Department of Transportation will be making improvements as part of a rehabilitation project to both directions of Highways 54 and 63 along the bridge. These improvements include repairs to the deck, expansion joints and piers, and overlay work.

The improvements will require nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday will mark the next phase of the improvements, to repair the deck of the eastbound Highway 54 and Highway 63 bridge.

The improvement project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1, 2021, weather permitting.