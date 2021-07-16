One dead after a shooting at a Lake Ozark Strip bar

KMIZ — One person is dead and four injured after a shooting near a bar at the Bagnell Dam Strip at Lake Ozark.

In a news release by the city, officials report they believe the shooting to be gang-related and the public should not be concerned about their safety.

City officials said people reported the shooting around 8 p.m. Several suspects were detained at the scene near Casablanca Pub & Grille. Authorities did not release the name of the person on Thursday night that died as their investigation continues.

Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate a deadly shooting in Lake Ozark Thursday night.

Witnesses tell ABC 17 News that they saw more than a dozen people fighting outside Casablanca prior to the shooting.