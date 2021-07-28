What will the new bridge and JC park cost you .. the taxpayer?

Once the Bicentennial Bridge links Adrian’s Island to the Capitol grounds, how many tax dollars will it take to maintain what will become Jefferson City’s newest park? …

Councilman Ron Fitzwater says the $5 – million project uses a combination of private donations and public money. The DeLong family gave a $3 – million donation. Their firm, DeLong Steel, is providing all the steel for the bridge. The contractor is trying to get the pedestrian bridge done in time for next month’s Missouri Bicentennial.