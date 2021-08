A Columbia man charged with killing his wife is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Joseph Elledge is charged with first degree murder, for the 2019 death of his wife Mengqi Ji.

Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight has filed a motion for a subpoena for an out-of-state witness.

Elledge is scheduled to go on trial for murder on November 1. The trial will take place at the Boone County Courthouse.