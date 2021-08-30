AG Schmitt sues CoMo schools over masks

Missouri’s attorney general says he fundamentally disagrees with forced masking, and that the decision should be made by parents and families. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools (CPS) over its mask mandate. He says state law doesn’t give them authority to do it.

Schmitt’s 31-page lawsuit says masks offer a false sense of security. Columbia school officials say they will aggressively defend its decision in court, saying that its decision is based on recommendations from local, state and national health experts, including the CDC.