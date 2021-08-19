Another defendant to be sentenced in JCMO drug store robbery

Federal prosecutors say the third and final defendant in a 2018 takeover-style robbery at a Jefferson City Walgreens has pleaded guilty. The U-S Attorney’s office said yesterday (wed) 22-year-old Daijahn Reed of Indiana admits that he and three other men robbed the Walgreens on Missouri Boulevard after midnight in July 2018. The clerk was zip-tied, with a gun pointed at his head. The suspects were captured after a pursuit on Highway 54, into Callaway County. Reed missed the getaway car, He was found hiding on the roof of an auto parts store.