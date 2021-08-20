Body of missing Ft. Wood soldier pulled from river

KMIZ — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting the body of Spc. Joshua Morrison was recovered Thursday morning in the Gasconade River.

Morrison was reported missing during a kayaking trip Sunday. He was last seen in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing.

According to the Associated Press, crews searching for Morrison on Tuesday found a kayak and backpack belonging to him.

Morrison’s body was found approximately a half-mile downstream from the Missouri 17 bridge on the Gasconade River in Pulaski County.

Multiple state and local agencies and the military were part of the search for Morrison.