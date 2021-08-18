COVID numbers

Cole County officials said yesterday (tue) there were seven more COVID-19 deaths in July, for a total of 135. Boone County will start giving out third doses of the coronavirus shot to some patients soon. Health officials said yesterday (tue) they will start with people who are at risk or have weakened immune systems for now. The general public is not eligible to receive a third booster shot yet. Boone County added another COVID-19 death yesterday (tue). That’s now 130 total. Boone also reported 40 new coronavirus positives. Active cases rose slightly. Hospitalizations went down, but are putting a strain on resources.