COVID numbers

Cole County reported 31 new cases yesterday (thur). A popular Columbia music festival will require attendees to show proof of vaccination. Officials with the Roots ‘N Blues Festival announced the change yesterday (thur). They say people who aren’t vaccinated must have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. The festival takes place in late September. There were 95 new coronavirus cases in Boone County yesterday (thur). Active cases went down. Hospitalizations rose slightly, but are putting a strain on resources.