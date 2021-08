The former top enlisted soldier in the Missouri Army National Guard wants to move into politics. Retired State Command Sergeant Major Jim Schulte says he’d like to replace Callaway County State Rep Travis Fitzwater who is term limited. Schulte spent two tours of duty in Afghanistan with Missouri Guard teams who worked with Afghan farmers …

Schulte served 41 – years in the Guard. He’s also a former State Trooper. 2022 will be Fitzwater’s last session at the Capitol.