A candidate for Columbia’s U-S House seat has died. Governor Parson announced this weekend that Ed Emery died at the age of 71. Emery collapsed following a speech last week from what his campaign called a heart problem. He was hospitalized in Columbia. The former Republican state lawmaker from Lamar was seeking the 4th Congressional District seat held by Vicky Hartzler. She is running for U.S. Senate. Emery served eight years in the House, starting in 2003, and he won his Senate seat in 2012.