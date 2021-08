A campaign to put Missouri’s new gas tax increase to a public vote has been tabled. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the group Americans for Prosperity dropped plans to get the issue on the ballot. The group had hoped voters would overturn the tax increase. But the group’s executive director says the campaign just didn’t come together. The law will gradually raise the state’s gas tax another 12-and-a-half cents a gallon over five years. Buyers can get a refund if they keep their receipts.