It’s arguably the most famous ‘black rifle’ in America. U-S Senate candidate Mark McCloskey is suing to get back the AR – 15 he pointed at protesters outside his St. Louis home last summer …

McCloskey and his wife pled guilty to charges that they had threatened the rioters and had their two guns confiscated. But he says their pardon from Governor Parson should allow those guns to be returned.