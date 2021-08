A prominent figure in mid-Missouri politics has died.

Steve Walsh passed away Thursday morning, according to a Twitter post from his wife and current state representative Sara Walsh. Steve was hospitalized for COVID-19 complications earlier this month after both he and Sara Walsh contracted the virus.

Walsh was the public relations director for mid-Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler since 2010. He also worked in news radio for more than 25 years. Walsh was 63 years old.