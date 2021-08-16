KWOS High School Football Broadcast Schedule

News Radio KWOS is your official home for the Jefferson City Jays, Helias Crusaders, Capital City Cavaliers, and Blair Oaks Falcons! It’s bound to be another action-packed football season in 2021, and we’ll bring you the marquee matchups every week throughout the mid-Missouri high school football scene during our High School Football Game of the Week. Our pre-game show starts at6:30 and kickoff at 7. Join Hall of Fame broadcaster Kevin Kelly and crew for another exciting of high school football on 104.5 News Radio 950 KWOS. Listen Live
KWOS High School Football 2021 Broadcast Schedule
August 27 Jefferson City vs Chaminade
September 3 Helias vs Hickman
September 10 Jefferson City vs Rock Bridge
September 17 Helias vs Granite City, Illinois
September 24 Jefferson City vs Capital City
October 1 Capital City vs Helias
October 8 Jefferson City vs Helias
October 15 Blair Oaks vs Southern Boone
October 22 Capital City vs Kirksville
October 29 First round of playoffs
Pre-Game 6:30p/Kick-Off 7p