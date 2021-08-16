KWOS High School Football Broadcast Schedule

News Radio KWOS is your official home for the Jefferson City Jays, Helias Crusaders, Capital City Cavaliers, and Blair Oaks Falcons! It’s bound to be another action-packed football season in 2021, and we’ll bring you the marquee matchups every week throughout the mid-Missouri high school football scene during our High School Football Game of the Week. Our pre-game show starts at6:30 and kickoff at 7. Join Hall of Fame broadcaster Kevin Kelly and crew for another exciting of high school football on 104.5 News Radio 950 KWOS. Listen Live

KWOS High School Football 2021 Broadcast Schedule

August 27 Jefferson City vs Chaminade

September 3 Helias vs Hickman

September 10 Jefferson City vs Rock Bridge

September 17 Helias vs Granite City, Illinois

September 24 Jefferson City vs Capital City

October 1 Capital City vs Helias

October 8 Jefferson City vs Helias

October 15 Blair Oaks vs Southern Boone

October 22 Capital City vs Kirksville

October 29 First round of playoffs

Pre-Game 6:30p/Kick-Off 7p