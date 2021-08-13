KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank / UNITED WAY Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

August 11, 2021

This person grew up in the small rural town of Hale, MO where his/her father was a “country doctor.”

This person NEVER MISSED a DAY of SCHOOL.

This person has been married for 33 years. They met here in JCMO while both were working at the State.

This person has been a volunteer with Dreams to Reality for 12 years … on the board 9 years and President for 2 – Currently Head Visual Merchandiser, Volunteer Team Leader, Professional Image Consultant

Favorite quote from Proverbs, “She is clothed in strength and dignity, and she can laugh at the days to come.”

WHO IS THIS PERSONSYOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Patti Van Tuinen, head visual merchandiser at Dreams to Reality / A UNITED WAY Partner Agency

Patti Van Tuinen (pvantuinen@centurylink.com) – Patti is the head visual merchandiser at Dreams to Reality.

Jamie Walz, Director of Dreams To Reality nominated Patti: When Lorie Smith passed away unexpectedly, Patti stepped up by organizing a team of volunteers to go through every single donation we received, inspecting it closely, even sometimes taking the garment home to clean, or mend. Patti puts in countless hours at Dreams to Reality…if you ever drive past our boutique at night and see a light on – it is Patti working her magic! Patti has worked in the human services arena her entire life. Her happiness lies in true and meaningful work helping others. She believes that the strength and sensitivity of women helping women can change the world, even through little everyday actions….that given the same opportunities women can thrive, both in their private lives and in the public sphere.

Patti says so many great things about Dreams to Reality. The organization serves women who need job attire, an outfit for interviews, internships, or for women who need almost everything as a result of a recent life situation … women who essentially come in with only the clothes on their back. At Dreams, they have Professional Image Consultants that assist these ladies select outfits that make them feel beautiful, confident, and prepared for career and employment opportunities.

Heartwarming stories are APLENTY! Patti recalls a day she dropped by donations and was asked to volunteer THAT DAY. A company had 10 women coming in who needed interview outfits … the company was closing, and they wanted them to start off on the right foot as they searched for other jobs. She said YES! And has been helping ever since. She also tells the story of her first client, a woman who had been in the only job she had ever had (19 years). Patti helped her select the perfect gray interview suit, red and black, blouse, shoes, handbag, and silver jewelry. She looked great! With a broad smile she told her that she had never had such nice clothing.

The Dreams to Reality Resale Boutique is located at 500 Jefferson Street and their store hours vary. See the website for details on when you can shop or how you can donate. IF you or someone you know needs assistance with the work or interview attire, call for an appointment at 573-681-9675.