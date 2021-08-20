KWOS Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank / UNITED WAY Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

August 20, 2021

This person has been a lifelong resident of JCMO.

This person was a teacher for 20 years and is now at Jefferson Middle School as attendance secretary.

This person’s volunteer interaction often results in the question, “Do you have any cookies?”

This person’s favorite quote is from Winnie the Pooh, “You’re braver than you believe and stronger and smarter than you think.” In her role she is likes to reassure her members to be confident, conquer their fears, and participate and join in group activities.

This person has been a Girl Scout troop leader for 15 years, on Service Unit for 10 and 7 years as Service Coordinator. She has also been Girls Scout Troop leader for her daughter from Kindergarten through High School graduation.



WHO IS THIS PERSONSYOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Teresa Fritz, Service Unit Coordinator, Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland / A UNITED WAY Partner Agency

Melisabeth Johnston, Girls Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, Resource Development Manager:

GSMH would like to nominate Teresa Fritz. Many volunteers decide to hang up their hats when their own children age out of the program – but not Teresa! She turned around and started a new troop for Daisies (K-1 girls). She is the Service Unit Coordinator, lending even more time to organize and assist her fellow Cole County volunteers. She goes above and beyond to plan events, day camps, and other opportunities for the Service Unit. She is always willing to lend a helping hand with recruitment and community engagement. As the girls in Teresa’s troop learn, grow, and lead, she’s been there through it all—shaping the future right along with them. And while she’s taught them important life lessons and set them up for happy, successful lives, she’s grown too—honing her own leadership and organizational skills. We’re so grateful for Teresa and her dedication as a champion of girl ambition!

Girl Scout’s Mission: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. It is the goals of Teresa as Troop Leader and Unit Coordinator to provide activities for fun and activities to learn. Girl Scouts earn badges – for so many things! I counted over 350 badges! From a Marketing or Media Badge to three levels of ROBOTICS! These badges are tools to engage young girls to learn and stay active.

Who doesn’t LOVE Girl Scout cookies? I like the Caramel Delights and Shortbread Trefoils! Thin Mints? Peanut Butter Tagalongs? YUM.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or would like more information about Girl Scouts, visit girlscoutsmoheartland.org for a troop near you.