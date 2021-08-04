Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now

McCloskeys pardoned for St. Louis gun offense

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple’s home last year.

The Republican governor announced Tuesday that he pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in June.

The McCloskeys said they felt threatened by the protesters, who were passing their home in June 2020 on their way to demonstrate in front of the mayor’s house nearby.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer