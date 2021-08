A Saint Louis lawyer who was pardoned along with his wife for waving guns at racial injustice protesters is suing to get the guns back. Mark McCloskey’s lawsuit this week is seeking to have fines they paid and the gun he turned in returned. He and his wife, Patricia, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges after confronting the protesters outside their home last year. Governor Parson pardoned them this week. McCloskey is running for U-S Senate in 2022.