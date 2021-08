KMIZ — The University of Missouri settled a lawsuit with a former track coach over claims he faced racial discrimination while there.

An attorney for Carjay Lyles said the parties settled the lawsuit for $1.1 million just weeks before a lengthy jury trial was set to start.

Lyles sued the university in 2018. He claimed track and field coach Brett Halter made racist comments to him while he worked for the team from 2013 to 2017.