Cole County also reported a COVID-19 death yesterday (wed). That’s now 128 total. Another 142 positives were reported, too. Another Boone County COVID-19 patient has died, for a total of 121. Health officials said yesterday (wed) the patient was in his or her early 50’s. Boone reported 120 new coronavirus cases yesterday (wed). Active cases rose again. Hospitalizations are also up, and putting a strain on resources.