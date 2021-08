New JCMO roads to navigate on first day of school

Jefferson City School District is opening new roads designed to improve traffic flow for morning drop-offs and afternoon pick-ups at Lawson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

the roads are open just in time for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year, on Aug. 23. TODAY

Patriot Drive, the primary road for TJMS, connects Edgewood Drive and Fairgrounds Road. Lion Way comes off Patriot Drive and flows into the Lawson parking lot.