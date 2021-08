A Cole County judge says cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom Friday in Jefferson City, for murder suspect Quatavia Givens’ next court appearance. A Cole County grand jury indicted Givens last week for first degree murder and several other felonies, for the 2018 death of a four-year-old child in her care. Givens made her initial court appearance last week. Givens is accused of killing four-year-old Darnell Gray in October 2018.