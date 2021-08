Should you stock up on masks for the first day of school?

Will your kids be back in masks when they return to school in a few weeks? It depends. Cole County Health Department’s Kristi Campbell says they’re working with area schools to track any potential threat from the virus …

About one – quarter to one – fifth of all patients in Jefferson City hospitals now are Covid positive. The county’s vaccination rate is around 40 – percent which corresponds to the rate for the entire state.