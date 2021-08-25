Listen to KWOS Live
Special Session on Medicaid? Probably not

Missouri’s Senate Majority Leader doesn’t think a special session will be necessary this fall, on the topic of funding voter-approved Medicaid expansion. The state Supreme Court issued a unanimous July decision, ruling that Missouri’s 2020 Medicaid expansion ballot measure was constitutional. GOP Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden says it will probably be next session.

Governor Mike Parson says his administration will follow the law, adding that the state is working through administrative hurdles like computer software changes to begin enrolling the Medicaid expansion population.

 

