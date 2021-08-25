Still no arrests in Boone County double murder

No arrests have been made yet in Sunday’s double homicide involving a teacher and her daughter, just south of Columbia. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer says that deputies from his department were in neighboring Callaway County Monday night, as part of the investigation. While he could not elaborate, Leer says Callaway deputies assisted Boone County deputies Monday night, in regards to the case. 43-year-old Allison Abitz and her 11-year-old daughter Josie were found dead late Sunday night in their home, on Lavender Drive. Captain Leer encourages anyone with information about the case to call Boone County deputies at (573) 442-6131.