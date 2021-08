Authorities have released the name of the suspect accused in an Ashland homicide. Police said yesterday (sun) that 19-year old Robin Morales-Sanchez is still wanted, and could be armed. He is accused of stabbing 47-year old Moises Hernandez-Sanchez to death on East Liberty Lane early Friday. Investigators say Morales-Sanchez also assaulted another victim during the incident. He is facing charges of second degree murder and more.