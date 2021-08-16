Will JC schools order masks for students and teachers?

KMIZ — Jefferson City Schools are set to decide on mask requirements at schools, as the deadline to make the decision is set for Monday, according to the district’s return plan.

Currently, the district’s return plan only requires masks on school buses.

The plan, already includes increased efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including social distancing measures such as spacing out desks three feet apart.

JC Schools will also use assigned seating in all common areas, to assist with contact tracing in the event of a positive case.

This, comes as Cole County reports 315 new cases over the past seven days, according to the state’s website. The county’s positivity rate sits slightly above the state’s 14.6%, at 14.99%.

This also comes days after Columbia Public Schools made an announcement requiring masks for students and staff, which is set to go into place Monday.