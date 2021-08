Woman accused of trying to bring drugs into JCCC prison

KMIZ — A woman was arrested Sunday after an investigation into an attempt to smuggle drugs into Jefferson City Correctional Center using a balloon.

On Sunday morning, Cole County Deputies and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force pulled over Sherry Rowe as she was driving toward the prison.

During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found 6.4 grams of suspected meth in the vehicle.