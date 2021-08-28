Wow! $145,470 — Your generous donations helped us raise a bunch of bucks for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Diamond Pet Foods

The KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Diamond Pet Foods was a GREAT success, thanks to you!

With your help, we raised over $145,470 and still counting for the Central Missouri Honor Flight to take World War II, Korea, and Vietnam Vets to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built for them.

While COVID-19 pandemic may have grounded all Honor Flights for this year, this money will help send over 484 veterans to D.C. when trips resume, as the waiting list of veterans has continued to grow.

You can still donate online right now and Steve’s Pest Control will MATCH it!

Donate forget to still check out the Wall of Honor, sponsored by Pro Pumping & Hydro.