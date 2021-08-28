Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

Wow! $145,470 — Your generous donations helped us raise a bunch of bucks for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Diamond Pet Foods

KWOS Central Missouri Honor Flight Grand Total

The KWOS  Central Missouri Honor Flight Radiothon with Diamond Pet Foods was a GREAT success, thanks to you!

With your help, we raised over $145,470 and still counting for the Central Missouri Honor Flight to take World War II, Korea, and Vietnam Vets to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built for them. 

While COVID-19 pandemic may have grounded all Honor Flights for this year, this money will help send over 484 veterans to D.C. when trips resume, as the waiting list of veterans has continued to grow.  

You can still donate online right now and Steve’s Pest Control will MATCH it!

Donate forget to still check out the Wall of Honor, sponsored by Pro Pumping & Hydro

Thanks to all of our sponsors who helped to make an event like this possible:

 Service Master of Columbia, Jiffy Lube, Hodges Roofing & Siding, Graf & SonsDowntown ApplianceXtreme Body & PaintAurora Organic DairyHigh Street Dentistry,  All-State ConsultantsEquipment Share, Brian Wear Plumbing, Veterans United, Doolittle Trailer, American Outdoor Brands, Hodges Roofing  and Siding, & Turkey Creek Golf Center.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer