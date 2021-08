Jefferson City’s half – cent sales tax will stay on the books. The capital improvements tax was renewed by voters with 72 – percent saying ‘yes’. Turnout was only about 6 – percent of registered voters in the Capital City. The funds go for work like roads and sidewalks.

Camden County voters okay a ¼ cent law enforcement tax. It received 62 – percent approval. Less than 10 – percent of Camden County voters went to the polls.