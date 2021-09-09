9/11 remembered – lots of events in JCMO

Big crowds are expected tomorrow (Saturday) in Jefferson City for numerous events for Missouri Patriot Day, at and near the State Capitol. Tomorrow morning’s events begin at 8:30 with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K run/walk on the Capitol’s south steps. You’re invited to run or walk alongside fire responders, veterans and active military personnel. A Patriots Day parade will begin tomorrow at noon, at Broadway and High. The parade will include bands, first responders and military units. After the parade, Missouri’s Division of Fire Safety will conduct its 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb inside the Jefferson Building.

Missouri’s governor has ordered the Statehouse dome in Jefferson City to shine red and blue starting tomorrow (Saturday), for the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks. Governor Parson says the Capitol will be lit red and blue to honor all of the firefighters, law enforcement officers, first responders and Americans who risked their lives and made the ultimate sacrifice. The Capitol dome will light up at sunset tomorrow and will remain lit until sunrise on Sunday.

TAPS and a 21-gun salute are planned for tomorrow (Saturday) morning’s rededication ceremony for the Jefferson City Veterans Plaza. The ceremony starts at 10:30 on the plaza, just outside the JCPD station. The guest speaker will be Missouri National Guard Brigadier General Charles Hausman. The plaza was dedicated in 2006, and this will be a rededication ceremony.

A mobile 9-11 memorial has arrived in Jefferson City, ahead of this weekend’s Patriot Day events.

The memorial arrived Wednesday at the fire firefighter memorial in Kingdom City, before being escorted by motorcade to the State Capitol.

The trailer’s sides say “Never Forget” and include the names of victims killed in the 9-11 terror attacks. There’s also a 720-pound piece of the south World Trade Center inside the trailer.

You can see the trailer at the Capitol through Sunday.