Why did a female inmate die in a Cole County Jail cell last month? 35 – year old Tiffany McCormack was found dead in a holding cell on August 24th. Sheriff John Wheeler says the Callaway County Sheriff’s office is handling the investigation …

Callaway Sheriff Clay Chism says she was alone in the cell and it doesn’t appear that foul play was involved. Investigators are still waiting on the results of an autopsy. McCormack was being held on drug charges.