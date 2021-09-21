AG Schmitt ramps up suit against CoMo schools

Missouri’s attorney general says forcing children to wear masks in school all day long flies in the face of science. Attorney General Eric Schmitt has now filed a motion for class certification and a separate motion for a preliminary injunction in his lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and other districts that have a mask requirement. Schmitt says he fundamentally doesn’t believe in forced masking. He filed the lawsuit in late August. CPS has described the attorney general’s lawsuit as a waste of taxpayer dollars and resources, adding that CPS’ mask requirement is needed to keep students safe.