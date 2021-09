Would you ride a motorcycle without a helmet? A lot of Missourians are. Mo – Dot says rider fatalities are way up since last year’s repeal of the helmet law. But Senator Bob Onder thinks the agency’s numbers might be skewed …

Mo – Dot claims 116 – motorcyclists have died in crashes since January, a 29 – percent increase over the same months in 2020. Onder voted to repeal the law.

A Jefferson City rider who wasn’t wearing a helmet died in a Missouri Blvd accident this month.