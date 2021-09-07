Jay Ashcroft on voter fraud

Missouri’s secretary of state says two St. Charles County residents under investigation for alleged voter fraud in November voted absentee in Florida, before voting in-person in Missouri. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was on the KWOS Morning Show …

Secretary Ashcroft emphasizes that secure elections require voting on election day at your polling place, with voter ID. Democrats in the state Legislature and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition are opposed to voter ID, saying it would erect barriers to the ballot for thousands of eligible Missouri voters.