JC teacher lawsuit now before Mo Supreme Court

KMIZ — The lawyer for fired Jefferson City School District educator Tammy Ferry argued Tuesday before the Missouri Supreme Court that Ferry had no ill intent in moving student files into her personal account.

Tammy Ferry, a former tenured instructional technology teacher with the Jefferson City School District, was fired from the district in 2019 after transferring thousands of documents onto her personal Google account. According to court documents, more than a thousand of the files contained students’ personal information.

In March 2020, a Cole County judge upheld a lower court’s ruling that Ferry’s firing was unlawful and ordered the district to rehire her and give her back pay. The district challenged the ruling, sending it to the Missouri Supreme Court.