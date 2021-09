You might think hurricanes are getting to be just another part of life for Jefferson City Fire Chief Matt Schofield. He just returned from his latest Task Force One deployment to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida …

Schofield says some of the worst devastation he saw was the aftermath of Hurricane Irma that slammed into Puerto Rico in 2017. Schofield’s first Task Force One mission was to Ground Zero in New York in the days after 9/11.