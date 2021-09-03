JCPD officers earn Medal of Valor

Two Jefferson City Police officers have received the Medal of Valor award from Missouri’s governor, for their roles in a deadly April 2020 incident involving a man suspected of several drive-by shootings. Jefferson City Police Sergeant Michael Ottolini and Detective LeeAlex Clawson acted quickly:

Director Karsten says Clawson and Ottolini chased the suspect into a wooded area at night, with Clawson jumping over a fence and tackling the suspect. The suspect shot Clawson twice, before being shot and killed by Ottolini.