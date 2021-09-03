Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports

JCPD officers earn Medal of Valor

Two Jefferson City Police officers have received the Medal of Valor award from Missouri’s governor, for their roles in a deadly April 2020 incident involving a man suspected of several drive-by shootings. Jefferson City Police Sergeant Michael Ottolini and Detective LeeAlex Clawson acted quickly:

Director Karsten says Clawson and Ottolini chased the suspect into a wooded area at night, with Clawson jumping over a fence and tackling the suspect. The suspect shot Clawson twice, before being shot and killed by Ottolini.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer