KWOS Person Of The Week

KWOS / UNITED WAY / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know /Austin Petersen & John Marsh

September 17, 2021

This person was born and raised in JCMO, but has lived in Arkansas, Virginia, and West Virginia – and eventually worked her way back to JCMO and is married and has 3 children.

This person is has been involved in her kids activities and has been a volleyball coach, archery coach, team parent in charge of concessions, room-parent, and has helped with the school Golf Tournament for 12 years.

This person is a 1990 graduate from the University of MO Columbia.

Little known fact – this person was a traveling therapist for two years and packed up and moved around the country every three months!

She will soon receive her Masters in Occupational Therapy from Rockhurst University in KCMO.

Favorite quote (this person had 3 … I picked one) “Every day may not be GOOD, but there is GOOD in every day.”

This person manages about 20 other therapists consisting of occupational, physical, and speech therapists.

This person says that her job at Special Learning Center is a “calling / passion / life’s dream!” SHE LOVES working with the children.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is, Jen Wright, Occupational Therapist, Special Learning Center / A UNITED WAY Partner Agency

What does Jen do as an Occupational Therapist? She works with children to develop skills needed to be successful in an educational environment. Therapies are designed to help each child attain their maximum potential with the goal of achieving greater independence.

Stephanie Johnson, Special Learning Center, Executive Director – “Jen is passionate about our mission and is willing to go the extra mile for our organization and the children. She is a hard worker and isn’t afraid to take on any project for the betterment of the Center.”

Steve Houser – SLC Board Member and fellow church member. “Not only does Jen give of herself daily to Special Learning Center, she gives her time to church and school afterhours and on weekends.”

Special Learning Center provides early childhood special education, therapy and childcare for children, birth to age 12, with developmental delays and disabilities. For more information visit www.speciallearningcenter.com